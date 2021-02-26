Notable Friday Option Activity: MAXR, PFSI, SYNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), where a total of 5,911 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 591,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,000 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 3,645 contracts, representing approximately 364,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 817,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Syneos Health Inc (Symbol: SYNH) options are showing a volume of 2,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 289,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of SYNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,300 underlying shares of SYNH. Below is a chart showing SYNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

