Notable Friday Option Activity: MARA, TWLO, U

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 76,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 10,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 19,165 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 1,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 41,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 4,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,600 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

