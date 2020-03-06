Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: MAR, MSFT, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 21,082 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 7,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,400 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 267,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 14,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

