Notable Friday Option Activity: MAR, MCK, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 10,944 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 5,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 14,000 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 2,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

