Notable Friday Option Activity: MAR, GE, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 12,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 29,770 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,300 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 757,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MAR options, GE options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

