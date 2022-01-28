Notable Friday Option Activity: MA, FSLR, MDGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 46,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 11,224 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 2,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,669 contracts, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, FSLR options, or MDGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.