Notable Friday Option Activity: MA, FSLR, MDGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 46,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 11,224 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 2,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) saw options trading volume of 1,669 contracts, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

