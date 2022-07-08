Notable Friday Option Activity: MA, ALGN, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 13,121 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 15,065 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, ALGN options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.