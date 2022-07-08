Notable Friday Option Activity: MA, ALGN, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 13,121 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 481,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 15,065 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, ALGN options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.