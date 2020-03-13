Notable Friday Option Activity: M, BLK, ABCB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 79,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 34,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,709 contracts, representing approximately 470,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB) saw options trading volume of 2,310 contracts, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of ABCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ABCB. Below is a chart showing ABCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for M options, BLK options, or ABCB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

