Notable Friday Option Activity: M, BAC, SRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 68,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 19,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 304,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 16,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seritage Growth Properties (Symbol: SRG) saw options trading volume of 2,891 contracts, representing approximately 289,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of SRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of SRG. Below is a chart showing SRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

