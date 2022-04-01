Markets
M

Notable Friday Option Activity: M, BAC, SRG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total volume of 68,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.5% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 19,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 304,413 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 30.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 16,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Seritage Growth Properties (Symbol: SRG) saw options trading volume of 2,891 contracts, representing approximately 289,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of SRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of SRG. Below is a chart showing SRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for M options, BAC options, or SRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

M BAC SRG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular