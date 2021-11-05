Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: LYV, KHC, DAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total of 23,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 153.7% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 6,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 73,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.6% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 37,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 165,551 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 147.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 18,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

