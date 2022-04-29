Notable Friday Option Activity: LVS, ZBRA, WOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 31,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) saw options trading volume of 1,986 contracts, representing approximately 198,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW) saw options trading volume of 3,351 contracts, representing approximately 335,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of WOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of WOW. Below is a chart showing WOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LVS options, ZBRA options, or WOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.