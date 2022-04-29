Notable Friday Option Activity: LVS, ZBRA, WOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 31,247 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) saw options trading volume of 1,986 contracts, representing approximately 198,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

And WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW) saw options trading volume of 3,351 contracts, representing approximately 335,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of WOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of WOW. Below is a chart showing WOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, ZBRA options, or WOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

