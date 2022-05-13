Notable Friday Option Activity: LVS, OXY, SYF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 44,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 170,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 17,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 29,313 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 17,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
