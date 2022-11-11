Notable Friday Option Activity: LVS, NKE, CI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 113,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 149.2% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 21,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 65,976 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 12,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 13,553 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
