Notable Friday Option Activity: LVS, IRBT, AVYA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 31,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,600 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 2,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 268,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 01, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) saw options trading volume of 4,322 contracts, representing approximately 432,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

