Notable Friday Option Activity: LVS, ICPT, MPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 35,600 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 7,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,700 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) options are showing a volume of 2,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 223,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 29,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,400 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

