Notable Friday Option Activity: LUNG, TWLO, MMC

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pulmonx Corp (Symbol: LUNG), where a total volume of 3,175 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 317,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74% of LUNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of LUNG. Below is a chart showing LUNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 20,059 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) options are showing a volume of 12,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of MMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,000 underlying shares of MMC. Below is a chart showing MMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

