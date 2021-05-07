Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, VRM, KRYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 10,408 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Vroom Inc (Symbol: VRM) saw options trading volume of 15,758 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 97.9% of VRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,900 underlying shares of VRM. Below is a chart showing VRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

