Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, SRPT, MIK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 69,686 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 301.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 8,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 29,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 262.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Michaels Companies Inc (Symbol: MIK) options are showing a volume of 32,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.8% of MIK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 26,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MIK. Below is a chart showing MIK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

