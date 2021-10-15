Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, FCEL, CTT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 8,861 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 886,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

FuelCell Energy Inc (Symbol: FCEL) options are showing a volume of 208,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of FCEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 25,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FCEL. Below is a chart showing FCEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (Symbol: CTT) options are showing a volume of 1,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of CTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of CTT. Below is a chart showing CTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

