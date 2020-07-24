Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, CASY, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 26,943 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY) saw options trading volume of 2,934 contracts, representing approximately 293,400 underlying shares or approximately 103.5% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 7,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 700,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.7% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LULU options, CASY options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

