Notable Friday Option Activity: LSTR, ATOM, CSTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total volume of 5,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 538,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 198.3% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,500 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Atomera Inc (Symbol: ATOM) saw options trading volume of 5,174 contracts, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares or approximately 192.9% of ATOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of ATOM. Below is a chart showing ATOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 18,535 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 172.5% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,200 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

