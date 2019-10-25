Markets
LRCX

Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, SPOT, APA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 29,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 19,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 76,517 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 141.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 19,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, SPOT options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRCX SPOT APA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular