Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, SPOT, APA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 29,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 19,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 76,517 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 141.6% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 19,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, SPOT options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

