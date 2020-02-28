Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, LLY, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 9,947 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 994,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 16,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 8,372 contracts, representing approximately 837,200 underlying shares or approximately 44% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, LLY options, or DE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

