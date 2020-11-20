Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, EXPI, USB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 8,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 882,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) saw options trading volume of 5,482 contracts, representing approximately 548,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 45,113 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 19,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

