Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, AAPL, KR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 11,918 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $625 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $625 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 130,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 69,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 19,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, AAPL options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

