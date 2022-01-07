Markets
LRCX

Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, AAPL, KR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 11,918 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $625 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $625 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 07, 2022, with 130,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 69,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 19,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, AAPL options, or KR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LRCX AAPL KR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular