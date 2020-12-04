Notable Friday Option Activity: LOW, V, BIGC

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 34,412 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 6,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 655,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 42,733 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 3,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And BigCommerce Holdings Inc (Symbol: BIGC) options are showing a volume of 12,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of BIGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares of BIGC. Below is a chart showing BIGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

