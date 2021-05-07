Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: LOW, BIIB, CSCO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 27,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 3,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,800 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 5,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 583,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 944,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 97,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 920,200 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

