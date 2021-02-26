Notable Friday Option Activity: LNG, APPS, VMW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 6,336 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 633,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 19,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 5,958 contracts, representing approximately 595,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

