Notable Friday Option Activity: LNG, APPS, VMW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG), where a total volume of 6,336 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 633,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring March 26, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 19,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,400 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 5,958 contracts, representing approximately 595,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,800 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

