Notable Friday Option Activity: LLY, PAYC, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 14,838 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 2,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,100 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,301 contracts, representing approximately 530,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, PAYC options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

