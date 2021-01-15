Markets
LLY

Notable Friday Option Activity: LLY, CTRN, NSTG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 23,808 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Citi Trends Inc (Symbol: CTRN) saw options trading volume of 979 contracts, representing approximately 97,900 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of CTRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of CTRN. Below is a chart showing CTRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And NanoString Technologies Inc (Symbol: NSTG) options are showing a volume of 4,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of NSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NSTG. Below is a chart showing NSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

