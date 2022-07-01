Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: LIVN, SPTN, KSS

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN), where a total of 11,548 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 338.5% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 341,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) options are showing a volume of 15,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 322% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 166,277 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 296.3% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 11,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LIVN options, SPTN options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

