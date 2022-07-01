Notable Friday Option Activity: LIVN, SPTN, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN), where a total of 11,548 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 338.5% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 341,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) options are showing a volume of 15,456 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 322% of SPTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares of SPTN. Below is a chart showing SPTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 166,277 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 296.3% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 11,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LIVN options, SPTN options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

