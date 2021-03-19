Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: LHCG, UNH, DHI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LHC Group Inc (Symbol: LHCG), where a total volume of 1,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of LHCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of LHCG. Below is a chart showing LHCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 16,348 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $367.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $367.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 17,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,900 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

