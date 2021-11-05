Notable Friday Option Activity: LH, DOCU, TGTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total volume of 9,419 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 941,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 168.8% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,900 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 24,972 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 158% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 2,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 11,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.9% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,400 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LH options, DOCU options, or TGTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.