Notable Friday Option Activity: LH, CVX, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total of 2,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 496,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 24,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 4,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 6,909 contracts, representing approximately 690,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LH options, CVX options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

