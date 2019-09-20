Markets
LH

Notable Friday Option Activity: LH, CVX, TEAM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), where a total of 2,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 496,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 24,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 4,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 6,909 contracts, representing approximately 690,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LH options, CVX options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LH CVX TEAM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular