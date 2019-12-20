Notable Friday Option Activity: LE, ROKU, CAMP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lands' End Inc (Symbol: LE), where a total volume of 4,174 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 417,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.1% of LE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,200 underlying shares of LE. Below is a chart showing LE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 165,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 15,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And CalAmp Corp (Symbol: CAMP) options are showing a volume of 2,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of CAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,100 underlying shares of CAMP. Below is a chart showing CAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

