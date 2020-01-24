Notable Friday Option Activity: LCII, WHR, VBTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), where a total volume of 977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 97,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.9% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 5,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) saw options trading volume of 2,883 contracts, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares or approximately 78% of VBTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of VBTX. Below is a chart showing VBTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

