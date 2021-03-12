Notable Friday Option Activity: LC, PARR, ADNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), where a total of 62,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 373.6% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 31,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) saw options trading volume of 14,249 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 347.6% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) options are showing a volume of 26,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 284.3% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,300 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

