Markets
LC

Notable Friday Option Activity: LC, PARR, ADNT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), where a total of 62,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 373.6% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 31,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) saw options trading volume of 14,249 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 347.6% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 409,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) options are showing a volume of 26,389 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 284.3% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,300 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LC options, PARR options, or ADNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LC PARR ADNT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular