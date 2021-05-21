Notable Friday Option Activity: LC, BMRN, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), where a total of 9,598 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 959,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,200 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) saw options trading volume of 3,996 contracts, representing approximately 399,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 797,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 60,231 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 14,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LC options, BMRN options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.