Markets
LC

Notable Friday Option Activity: LC, BMRN, JPM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), where a total of 9,598 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 959,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,200 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) saw options trading volume of 3,996 contracts, representing approximately 399,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 797,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 60,231 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 14,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LC options, BMRN options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LC BMRN JPM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular