Notable Friday Option Activity: LB, RL, CCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), where a total of 18,548 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 5,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,700 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) options are showing a volume of 4,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 492,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 929,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,900 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 127,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 9,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,500 underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LB options, RL options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

