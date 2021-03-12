Notable Friday Option Activity: LB, ILMN, DHI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), where a total of 34,662 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.6% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 7,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,000 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 7,931 contracts, representing approximately 793,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 3,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,800 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 21,968 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,800 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LB options, ILMN options, or DHI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.