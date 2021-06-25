Notable Friday Option Activity: LB, EA, TRTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB), where a total volume of 28,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,000 underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 11,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) saw options trading volume of 3,477 contracts, representing approximately 347,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LB options, EA options, or TRTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.