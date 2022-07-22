Notable Friday Option Activity: LAZR, RPM, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR), where a total of 44,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 20,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) options are showing a volume of 3,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of RPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 636,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of RPM. Below is a chart showing RPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 15,320 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

