Markets
LAW

Notable Friday Option Activity: LAW, WKHS, APPN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CS Disco Inc (Symbol: LAW), where a total volume of 2,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 204,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.3% of LAW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of LAW. Below is a chart showing LAW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS) options are showing a volume of 89,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 8,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 866,100 underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 3,626 contracts, representing approximately 362,600 underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LAW options, WKHS options, or APPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAW WKHS APPN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular