Notable Friday Option Activity: LAW, WKHS, APPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CS Disco Inc (Symbol: LAW), where a total volume of 2,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 204,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.3% of LAW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of LAW. Below is a chart showing LAW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS) options are showing a volume of 89,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.8% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 8,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 866,100 underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 3,626 contracts, representing approximately 362,600 underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LAW options, WKHS options, or APPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

