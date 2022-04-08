Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: LAND, C, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND), where a total of 2,246 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 224,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of LAND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 323,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of LAND. Below is a chart showing LAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 163,221 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 19,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 11,663 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

