Notable Friday Option Activity: KTOS, UAL, FSCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total of 10,152 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.7% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 807,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,700 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 23,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And ForeScout Technologies Inc (Symbol: FSCT) saw options trading volume of 5,028 contracts, representing approximately 502,800 underlying shares or approximately 112.7% of FSCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 446,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares of FSCT. Below is a chart showing FSCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KTOS options, UAL options, or FSCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

