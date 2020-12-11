Notable Friday Option Activity: KTOS, SKT, RPRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total of 4,603 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 460,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 805,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) saw options trading volume of 15,215 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,100 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX) options are showing a volume of 8,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 879,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of RPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,800 underlying shares of RPRX. Below is a chart showing RPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KTOS options, SKT options, or RPRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.