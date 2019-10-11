Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: KSS, QCOM, AGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 13,064 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,400 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 24,369 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allergan PLC (Symbol: AGN) saw options trading volume of 9,636 contracts, representing approximately 963,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of AGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of AGN. Below is a chart showing AGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

