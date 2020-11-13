Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: KSS, CPRI, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 41,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,400 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 17,221 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 9,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 935,500 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

