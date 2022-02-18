Notable Friday Option Activity: KRTX, DLTR, BLMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX), where a total volume of 972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 97,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 9,817 contracts, representing approximately 981,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) options are showing a volume of 8,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 817,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,700 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KRTX options, DLTR options, or BLMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

