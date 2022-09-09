Notable Friday Option Activity: KR, NLOK, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total of 57,732 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 107% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 3,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,000 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) options are showing a volume of 36,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of NLOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 35,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of NLOK. Below is a chart showing NLOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 7,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 722,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
